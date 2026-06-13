Pakistan says US and Iran will sign deal within 24 hours

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the United States and Iran could reach a peace deal within 24 hours.

He wrote about this in H.

Pakistan is also preparing to sign the agreement in electronic format. According to the Prime Minister, technical-level negotiations will take place next week.

The day before, the Prime Minister reported that the US and Iran had agreed on the final text of the peace agreement, and now the parties are discussing the final details before signing it.

Yesterday, May 12, the US President Donald Trump said that the US could sign a peace deal with Iran as early as this weekend. At the same time, a Western source told Reuters that the deal could be signed on June 14.

Since mid-March, Trump has repeatedly said that a deal with Iran to end the war was almost done. This week, the sides traded blows, jeopardizing the ceasefire announced in April.

On June 11, Trump reported a "very strong" strike on Iran and threatened that the United States would take control of Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure. Later that evening, he called off the strike, saying that peace talks had reached the highest level of Iranian leadership.

On June 12, the Iranian media outlet Mehr published a 14-point memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, which is intended to be the first step towards a final peace agreement.

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