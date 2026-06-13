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Pakistan says US and Iran will sign deal within 24 hours

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the United States and Iran could reach a peace deal within 24 hours.

He wrote about this in H.

Pakistan is also preparing to sign the agreement in electronic format. According to the Prime Minister, technical-level negotiations will take place next week.

The day before, the Prime Minister reported that the US and Iran had agreed on the final text of the peace agreement, and now the parties are discussing the final details before signing it.

Yesterday, May 12, the US President Donald Trump said that the US could sign a peace deal with Iran as early as this weekend. At the same time, a Western source told Reuters that the deal could be signed on June 14.

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