The US and Iran agree on final text of peace deal

The US and Iran have agreed on the final text of a peace agreement, and the parties are now discussing the final details before signing it.

This was stated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Islamabad is coordinating further action between Washington and Tehran, he said. Sharif also claims that a peace deal has never been closer than it is now.

Yesterday, May 12, the US President Donald Trump said that the US could sign a peace deal with Iran as early as this weekend. At the same time, a Western source told Reuters that the deal could be signed as early as June 14.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed progress in the talks but said some provisions could still be changed. Reuters sources said the most likely venue for the signing of the agreement would be Geneva, Switzerland.

The interlocutors also say that the draft agreement provides for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the American naval blockade of Iranian ports. After that, the parties should move on to separate negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program.

Reuters also writes that as part of the deal, the US could unfreeze some Iranian assets and ease sanctions on oil exports. In return, Iran must ensure free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Since mid-March, Trump has repeatedly said that a deal with Iran to end the war was almost done. This week, the sides traded blows, jeopardizing the ceasefire announced in April.

On June 11, Trump reported a "very strong" strike on Iran and threatened that the United States would take control of Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure. Later that evening, he called off the strike, saying that peace talks had reached the highest level of Iranian leadership.

The Iranian media outlet Mehr published a 14-point memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States on June 12, which is intended to be the first step towards a final peace agreement.

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