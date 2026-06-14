Iran denies Trumpʼs statement about readiness to sign peace deal on Sunday. People take to the streets to protest

Iranʼs Foreign Ministry has questioned the US President Donald Trumpʼs statement about signing a peace deal with Washington on Sunday, March 14.

Reuters reports this.

On the eve, Trump said that the agreement with Iran is "scheduled to be signed tomorrow," after which shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will be restored.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country is mediating the US-Iran talks, also said on June 13 that the parties would sign a peace deal within 24 hours. He said Islamabad was preparing to sign the agreement electronically, and technical talks would be held next week.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Bahai denied that the peace agreement with the US would be signed on June 14.

"We will have to wait for the exact date of signing the memorandum of understanding, although it will not be tomorrow," Bahai said on Saturday.

Moreover, he did not rule out that this will happen in the near future.

"We cannot rule out the possibility that this will happen in the coming days. However, due to the hesitation of the other side, we must be cautious in making any comments on this process," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Axios, citing sources, says the US and Iran, along with Pakistani and Qatari mediators, will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday and sign a memorandum of understanding remotely. This is largely due to logistics, US officials said.

The document will extend the ceasefire for 60 days, restore the Strait of Hormuz, and begin negotiations on Iranʼs nuclear program.

Meanwhile, protests have begun in Iran against the signing of the agreement with the United States, the Iranian Fars news agency reported. The protesters are dissatisfied with the actions of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf. They are accused of excessive loyalty and readiness to sign the agreement on terms that are unfavorable to Tehran.

People chanted, "Aragchi, have a conscience — stop giving in to America!", "Ghalibaf, Aragchi, resign!", "Death to Aragchi, the dishonest advocate of compromise!".