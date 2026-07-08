The US attacked Iran and revoked permission to sell Iranian oil after attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz

The US has attacked at least 80 targets in Iran and revoked authorization to sell Iranian oil after strikes on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
This is reported by Reuters and the US Central Command.
The US military says it has targeted air defenses, command and control networks, coastal radar stations, and anti-ship missile systems. The US military also claims to have destroyed more than 60 small boats of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
According to Reuters, the explosions occurred at Iranʼs main oil hub on Kharg Island, on Qeshm Island, and in the southern port cities of Sirik and Bandar Abbas.
These strikes were in response to Iranʼs attacks on three commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The US also revoked a license that allows the sale of crude oil, petrochemicals and petroleum products of Iranian origin. The US gave Iran until July 17 to stop any deals.
- The Strait of Hormuz has remained closed since the start of the war between the United States and Iran in late February. It was reopened last week after the sides agreed to a 60-day ceasefire. The United States, for its part, lifted a naval blockade of Iranian ports. Against this backdrop, oil prices fell to their lowest level since March — $73 a barrel.
- On June 22, after talks in Switzerland, Iran and the United States agreed on a roadmap that should lead to a final deal within 60 days. On the same day, the United States temporarily lifted sanctions on the production, supply, and sale of Iranian oil.
- However, on June 26, a drone attacked a Singapore-flagged commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. CBS News reported that the tanker was attacked by an Iranian-flagged tanker. Trump then accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement. The United States retaliated, and Iran struck Bahrain and Kuwait.
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