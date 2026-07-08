The US attacked Iran and revoked permission to sell Iranian oil after attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz

The US has attacked at least 80 targets in Iran and revoked authorization to sell Iranian oil after strikes on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

This is reported by Reuters and the US Central Command.

The US military says it has targeted air defenses, command and control networks, coastal radar stations, and anti-ship missile systems. The US military also claims to have destroyed more than 60 small boats of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to Reuters, the explosions occurred at Iranʼs main oil hub on Kharg Island, on Qeshm Island, and in the southern port cities of Sirik and Bandar Abbas.

These strikes were in response to Iranʼs attacks on three commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US also revoked a license that allows the sale of crude oil, petrochemicals and petroleum products of Iranian origin. The US gave Iran until July 17 to stop any deals.

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