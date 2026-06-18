The first tankers have already passed through the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding

Three tankers flying the Saudi flag have already passed through the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Iran signed a final memorandum of understanding.

Reuters writes about this.

The ships were carrying 6 million barrels of crude oil. Other ships have turned on their geolocation — they are also preparing to pass through the strait.

On the evening of June 17, the presidents of the United States and Iran signed the final version of the memorandum of understanding, which should be the first step towards a peace agreement.

The memorandum consists of 14 points. Among them, according to CNN, is the restoration by Iran of the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and mine clearance.

Also, one of the points is a ceasefire in Lebanon, however, according to Reuters, Israel again struck Lebanon with its air force this morning.