Iran attacks Bahrain and Kuwait after US strikes, threatens to derail peace talks

Iran attacked Bahrain and Kuwait after the US strikes and threatened to disrupt talks to end the war.

The Associated Press writes about this.

Kuwaitʼs military said its air defense forces intercepted two ballistic missiles and drones. No injuries or damage were reported. In Bahrain, a residential building near the international airport was damaged by the strike, but no fatalities were reported.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the target was the Al-Asad airbase in Kuwait and warned that further US strikes would lead to a "complete halt" to peace talks.

The US military struck Iranian military targets on June 26 after an attack on the commercial tanker Kiku in the Strait of Hormuz. The US President Donald Trump has threatened to use force against Iran if it violates the ceasefire again.