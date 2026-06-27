The US strikes Iran in response to attack on ship in Strait of Hormuz

The United States struck Iran late on the evening of June 26, in response to a similar action by Tehran, which had attacked a merchant ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz the day before.

This was reported by the US Central Command.

The US military struck Iranian missile and drone facilities and radar sites. The statement added that the US military continues to coordinate with ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure their safety. The military is also monitoring Iranʼs compliance with the memorandum.

On June 25, Iran attacked and damaged a Singapore-flagged civilian merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. This was the first known attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz since June 18, when the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for a 60-day cessation of hostilities on all fronts.