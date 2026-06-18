The US lifts naval blockade of Iran

The US military, at the direction of President Donald Trump, lifted the naval blockade of Iran.

This was reported by the US Central Command.

The blockade has been lifted on all vessels entering and leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas.

"The US military is not interfering with the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All actions by the US military to enforce the blockade have been suspended. Our large warships will remain in the area to ensure that all provisions of the agreement are adhered to, implemented, and have full legal force," the statement said.

The US began a naval blockade of Iranian ports on April 13, demanding the complete opening of the Strait of Hormuz to all ships. Ships entering or leaving Iranian ports were subject to US strikes.

On the evening of June 17, the presidents of the United States and Iran signed the final version of the memorandum of understanding, which is supposed to be the first step towards a peace agreement. The peace plan, published by CNN, includes 14 points. One of them is the lifting of the naval blockade of Iran immediately after the memorandum is signed.