Andriy Sybiha reappointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs

The Verkhovna Rada reappointed Andriy Sybiha to the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs.

266 MPs voted for this decision at todayʼs meeting of the Verkhovna Rada.

There were no votes against, 14 abstained, and 45 did not vote.

Sybiha has headed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since September 2024, succeeding Dmytro Kuleba. Prior to that, he was Deputy Minister, and even before that, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

He began his diplomatic career in 1997 as an attaché, third, and second secretary of the State and Legal Affairs Department of the Treaty and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. In total, he worked for about 20 years in the structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Personnel changes

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported his resignation. This sparked a wave of protests in various cities in Ukraine. Protesters also demanded the removal of Oleksandr Syrsky.

The next day, July 16, 289 MPs voted to appoint Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine. On the same day, the Rada voted to appoint ministers to the new government — Zelensky did not submit nominations for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs. However, the government temporarily appointed Sybiha as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On July 20, former acting head of SBU Yevheniy Khmara officially became acting Minister of Defense. Khmara was also appointed Deputy Minister of Defense. On July 22, Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Oleksandr Syrsky from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his place, Mykhailo Drapatyi was appointed by another decree.

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