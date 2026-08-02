Trump again postpones massive strike on Iran and expects a quick deal

The US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to postpone a massive strike on Iran at the request of Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries if a peace deal could be reached quickly.
He wrote about this on August 2 in his Truth Social.
"The United States is fully prepared to take action against the Islamic Republic of Iran with a level of military pressure, force, and power not seen since World War II. However, Iran and other Middle Eastern countries have just asked us to refrain from any attack as we have reached agreement on the fundamentals of the deal," Trump said in a statement.
According to him, the agreement would provide for the immediate and full opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the elimination of the nuclear threat from Iran. If it can be concluded quickly, the United States will not launch new strikes on Iran, the US president added.
"In light of this request, I have agreed — for the future good of the world, as well as the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran — to call off the strike on the condition that we can quickly make a deal," Trump wrote.
He noted that Israel joins this commitment, but the Israeli side has not officially confirmed this.
Previously, the WSJ, citing official American sources, wrote that Trump had ordered new massive attacks on Iran, which were to begin this weekend and last for several days.
CBS News sources specified that new strikes, which were to involve Israel, were planned for power plants and oil refineries.
Following these reports, Iran warned the US against "adventurous actions" and promised a decisive response to new strikes. In particular, the Iranians threatened to strike oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as gas fields in Qatar and Israel.
What preceded
On June 18, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding committing to a 60-day ceasefire. But on July 8, the sides exchanged blows again, with Iran striking ships in the Strait of Hormuz and the US striking targets on Iranian territory.
Then US President Donald Trump declared that the memorandum of understanding was no longer in effect. Already on July 10, Trump reported that Iran had asked to continue peace talks. According to him, the US agreed, but emphasized that the truce was over.
On July 21, Axios, citing sources, reported that the Trump administration is considering a 10-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran. At the same time, Washington continues to build up its military presence in the Middle East, preparing to expand hostilities.
On July 24, Donald Trump announced the cessation of strikes on Iranian targets. WSJ wrote that this may be due to a shortage of American air defense missiles. Before that, the United States had been striking Iran daily for almost two weeks, and Tehran said it was suspending operations in response because its strategy consisted only of “mirror actions”.
On Monday, July 27, Trump told Axios that Washington and Tehran were in “very deep talks.” At the same time, he warned that if diplomacy did not work, the US would again resort to harsh military action.
On the night of July 30, the US military launched a series of strikes on Iran after a pause of almost a week. They said it was a "powerful response" to Iranʼs attempt the previous day to launch a missile strike on US troops in the Middle East.
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