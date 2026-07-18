“Well, I’m writing a report for dismissal from the Armed Forces of Ukraine! […] I think it’s because of the support for ʼVyriyʼ. Maybe because of the posts about supporting Fedorov. Or maybe both,” says Onistrat.

Onistrat reported that his supervisor called him in the evening and said that a copy of the order had arrived to transfer him to the 17th Corps as the "chief paper carrier".

A senior officer of the Central Department of Innovation Activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the founder of the 68th UAV battalion of the "Dovbushʼs Hornets" brigade Andriy Onistrat wrote a report for dismissal. He says that they wanted to transfer him as a "paper worker" to the 17th Army Corps.

The soldier says that he has already written a report to "Army+" and had the necessary documents in advance.

“I was already preparing them once when the Soviet Colonel Shum (former commander of the 68th brigade Oleksiy Shum) took my well-coordinated team of 68 RUBAK away from me. Only Mykhailo [Fedorov] saved me then. He went to Zaluzhny and signed my transfer,” he said.

Andriy Onistrat is a captain of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, founder of the 68th UAV battalion of the “Dovbushʼs Hornet” brigade, a banker. He was the chairman of the supervisory board of the National Credit Bank.

In 2015, the National Bank declared the National Credit Bank insolvent and liquidated the institution. He also had a career on television — he was the host of the reality show about fraudulent schemes “Onistrat Decides”.

Government resignation and protests for Fedorov

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 12 and reported that the composition of the government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies would be renewed. And on July 14, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Svyrydenko from her post.

On July 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov declared his resignation. This sparked a wave of protests across Ukraine, which have been going on for the third day.

During a conversation with journalists, Fedorov spoke about the conflict with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who allegedly gave Fedorov an ultimatum and blocked the Ministry of Defenseʼs initiatives. At the same time, Zelensky said at a briefing that Fedorov and Syrsky could not agree, and the conflict between them was "systemic".

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine. Only one MP was against. Prior to that, Koretsky was the Chairman of the Board of “Naftogaz”, which he headed in 2025.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.