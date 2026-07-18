FT: Zelensky is considering the option of dismissing Commander-in-Chief Syrsky and is looking for candidates

President Volodymyr Zelensky is considering dismissing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky in an effort to find a way out of the biggest crisis of the military leadership during his presidency.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing Ukrainian sources.

A media source among senior Presidentʼs Office (OP) officials said that this weekend Zelensky is gathering military commanders to hear their assessments of the situation on the battlefield and conduct interviews with candidates for army command.

Zelensky himself confirmed the information about the meetings with military commanders. According to him, they discussed the situation on the front, weapons supplies, rotations, and attacks on Russian logistics. Among those with whom Zelensky had a meeting today:

Brigadier General Dmytro Voloshyn, Commander of the 8th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

Major General Artem Bohomolov, Commander of the 10th Army Corps;

Brigadier General Oleksiy Maistrenko, Commander of the 11th Army Corps;

Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiychuk, Commander of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

Brigadier General Svyatoslav Zaits, Commander of the 20th Army Corps;

Brigadier General Yaroslav Sidorov, commander of the 17th Army Corps.

FT sources say Zelensky is prepared to remove Syrsky from office if he can find a commander who can ensure a smooth transfer of power while maintaining a strong defense along the 1 200-kilometer front line.

Zelensky’s aides also said the president is still looking for a candidate to be Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States. The leading candidate remains former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. She declined the offer this week, but people close to the president said he is still trying to convince her to take on the role.

Government resignation and protests

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 12 and reported that the composition of the government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies would be renewed. And on July 14, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Svyrydenko from her post.

On July 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov declared his resignation. This sparked a wave of protests across Ukraine, which have been going on for the third day.

During a conversation with journalists, Fedorov spoke about the conflict with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who allegedly gave Fedorov an ultimatum and blocked the Ministry of Defenseʼs initiatives. At the same time, Zelensky said at a briefing that Fedorov and Syrsky could not agree, and the conflict between them was "systemic".

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine. Only one MP was against. Prior to that, Koretsky was the Chairman of the Board of “Naftogaz”, which he headed in 2025.

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