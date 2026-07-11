President Karol Nawrocki called for a legislative ban on the red-and-black flag of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) in Poland, because these colors allegedly embody "the entire ideology of the Ukrainian nationalist".

Navrotsky said this during events commemorating the Volyn tragedy in the village of Radruz, near the border with Ukraine, RMF24 reports.

"I will do everything to ensure that this flag does not appear in Poland. I believe that the Polish parliament will pass a law, because this is the Blut und Boden flag. This is the meaning of this flag, and it embodied and still embodies the entire ideology of the Ukrainian nationalist who killed Polish women and children," the Polish president said.

He also emphasized that the Poles are not blaming the entire Ukrainian people, but "the Bandera ideology of those who killed and who in the 21st century use the colors red and black".

Navrosky stated that the death of one of the victims in the town of Radruzh, a 14-year-old Polish girl named Jadwiga, was “the same death as the deaths of 14-year-old Ukrainians now at the hands of the Russians”.

"Because to those who talk about modern geopolitics [...], I want to remind you that the death of 14-year-old Jadwiga Romanyk — from the point of view of her pain threshold, what her parents experienced, from the point of view of what she felt in her heart when she was killed by Ukrainian nationalists — is the same death that 14-year-old Ukrainians are experiencing today at the hands of bandits from Russia," said Nawrocki.