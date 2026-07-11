Ukrainian units struck the Russian military training ground "Kalmiuske" in the Donetsk region, drone control points in the Belgorod and Zaporizhzhia regions, and manpower in the Donetsk region and Kursk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the General Staff spoke about the consequences of previous attacks, in particular:

"Titan-Barricades" in Volgograd — due to the attack on June 27 on a company that manufactures artillery and missile equipment, losses amount to $105 million.

St. Petersburg oil terminal — the July 4 strike damaged eight different tanks, a process pipeline overpass, and other equipment.

“Slavneft-YANOS” refinery in Yaroslavl — on July 6, during an attack, Ukrainian troops hit the AVT-6 installation and damaged the pipelines of two other installations.

Borisoglebsk Airfield in the Voronezh Region — the attack took place on July 8. It caused 28 tanks with aviation kerosene with a volume of 1 600 m³ to catch fire.

TAIF-NK Refinery in Nizhny Kamsk (Tatarstan) — Ukrainian military hit a delayed coking unit on July 8, causing it to catch fire. Cable trestles, pipelines, and technical buildings were also damaged.

Ilʼsky Refinery in Krasnodar Krai — two oil refining facilities caught fire due to yesterdayʼs attack. The attack also damaged pipelines (photo below from the Ilʼsky Refinery).

On the night of July 11, Ukrainian units struck 21 Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov — the Russians use them to transport oil to circumvent sanctions.

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