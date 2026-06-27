SBU struck the Vtorovo oil pumping station for the second time in a month. This is part of a 40-day operation to influence Russia

For the second time in a month, SBU struck the Vtorovo oil pumping station in the Volgograd region, which supplies fuel to Moscow, as part of a 40-day operation to influence the Russian Federation.

SBU reported this.

The station pumps light oil products to ports, including in the Baltic Sea. The station is also part of “Transneft-Upper Volga” JSC, and supplies diesel fuel to large oil depots around Moscow. According to preliminary data, the drones hit technical buildings.

The Vtorovo oil pumping station was already attacked on June 10.

Separately, President Zelensky confirmed the attack by FP-5 “Flamingo” missiles on the “Titan-Barricades” enterprise in Volgograd.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 25 approved a 40-day influence operation on Russia, to be carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine, to encourage the Russian Federation to end the war.

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