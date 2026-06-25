Zelensky approved a 40-day operation to influence Russia to end the war. It will be carried out by SBU

President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a 40-day influence operation on Russia, to be carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), to encourage Russia to end the war.

Zelensky stated this after a report by the acting head of SBU, Major General Yevheniy Khmara.

Zelensky noted that for several months in a row, the Security Service has been demonstrating the highest indicators of protecting Ukraineʼs positions at the front thanks to drones, and the “Alpha” Special Operations Center is the leader in terms of the results of strikes on Russian troops and equipment.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces, including SBU, have been successfully attacking targets in Russia and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine almost every night.

Among the latest major attacks this week are the Saky and Hvardiyske airfields in Crimea, Russian air defenses on the Kerch Bridge, two refineries in the Republic of Bashkortostan, and an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

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