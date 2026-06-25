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Zelensky approved a 40-day operation to influence Russia to end the war. It will be carried out by SBU

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a 40-day influence operation on Russia, to be carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), to encourage Russia to end the war.

Zelensky stated this after a report by the acting head of SBU, Major General Yevheniy Khmara.

Zelensky noted that for several months in a row, the Security Service has been demonstrating the highest indicators of protecting Ukraineʼs positions at the front thanks to drones, and the “Alpha” Special Operations Center is the leader in terms of the results of strikes on Russian troops and equipment.

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