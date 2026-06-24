Electrical substation, air defense and military airfields. Ukrainian drones flew into occupied Crimea at night

On the night of June 24, Ukrainian drones attacked a number of targets in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.
In particular, the UAV Forces struck the main electrical substation in Sevastopol seven times. It distributes the generation of the Balaklava TPP. After the attack, Sevastopol was left without electricity.
And at night, the Security Service drones hit the infrastructure of the military airfields "Saky" and "Hvardiyske". In "Saky", four hangars where aviation equipment is stored were previously damaged.
Russian air defense assets in the Kerch Strait area were also under attack — two S-400 air defense systems and two “Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft missile and gun systems. This is the fourth “Pantsir-S1” system attacked by SBU in this area.
- On the night of March 21, Ukrainian forces also struck Russian targets on both sides of the Crimean Bridge, approximately 300 km from the front line. The targets included an oil depot in Kerch, maritime logistics for transporting oil in the port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, and Russian air defenses on the Crimean Bridge.
- After that, Crimea completely stopped selling fuel at gas stations for civilians and introduced power outage schedules.
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