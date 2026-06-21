The Defense Forces attacked Russian oil depot, logistics, and air defense near Crimean Bridge. Fuel sales suspended in Crimea

On the night of March 21, Ukrainian troops struck Russian targets on both sides of the Crimean Bridge — approximately 300 kilometers from the front line.

This is confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Maritime logistics for oil transportation at the Kavkaz port in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation were under attack. This port is an important logistics hub that provides sea communication between the Krasnodar Territory and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

After the attack by Ukrainian drones, the tank farm of the oil product transshipment complex and the territory of the oil depot are burning there.

In temporarily occupied Kerch, the oil terminal "TES-Terminal-1" was under attack. This is one of the key facilities for transshipment and storage of fuel and lubricants in Crimea. It is used to meet the needs of the occupation group of troops.

In addition, the Defense Forces targeted Russian military logistics, four radar stations from the S-400 complexes, and two “Pantsir” air defense complexes on the Crimean Bridge.

The Defense Forces also attacked the railway bridges over the North Crimean Canal and over the Sivash in the Chongar area. Russia uses them to transfer troops and provide the army with logistical support.

These attacks are the results of the work of the Security Service (SBU), the UAV Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in Crimea, after the Ukrainian attacks, the sale of fuel to civilians has been completely banned. The occupation authorities have announced that starting today, fuel will not be available for money or coupons. It will be provided only to state services.

It is also reported that ferry traffic across the Kerch Strait was suspended this morning. And in Sevastopol, power outage schedules have been introduced.