On the night of June 25, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Poltavska oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, about 300 km from the front line.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Three fuel tanks are on fire at the oil depot. This company specializes in storing and selling fuel in the region, and its tank farm has 28 tanks.

Also in the morning, SBU struck two refineries in Ufa — “Bashnefta-Ufanaftkhim” and “Bashnefta-Novoil”, which are more than 1 500 km from the front line. After the strike, the AVT installations of the enterprises that provide primary oil processing are on fire.

These plants produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and petrochemicals.

In addition, energy facilities in Simferopol were under attack today. Ukrainian troops also attacked a road bridge in the Zaporizhzhia region and two railway bridges in the Luhansk region.

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