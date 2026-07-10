Ukrainian military strikes Ilsky refinery and Kurgannaftoprodukt oil terminal

On the night of July 10, Ukrainian units struck the Ilsky refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation and the Kurgannaftoprodukt oil terminal in Taganrog.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

Ilsky is one of the largest oil refineries in the south of the Russian Federation. Its capacity is 6.6 million tons of oil per year. It produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products. The attack caused a fire at the plant.

Fires also broke out at the Kurgannaftoprodukt oil terminal and the Azovnaftoprodukt oil depot in Azov, Rostov Oblast, Russia, following Ukrainian strikes. These facilities are where Russians receive, store, and distribute oil and fuel products.

The NOVATEK-Ust-Luga oil refining complex in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation was also hit. There, the Russians process gas condensate into light petroleum products. The processing capacity is approximately 7 million tons per year.

In addition, Ukrainian units attacked 13 tankers, three dry cargo ships, a ferry, and a Russian ship. A warehouse in the Rozivka area of Zaporizhzhia region was also targeted.

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