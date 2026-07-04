850 km from the border. Ukrainian troops attacked an oil terminal in St. Petersburg and a base in Kronstadt

On the night of July 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked port oil infrastructure near St. Petersburg, Russia. There were hits in Kronstadt, where the naval base of the Russian Baltic Fleet is located.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The distance to these facilities from the Ukrainian border is over 850 kilometers.

The forces of unmanned systems clarified that the St. Petersburg oil terminal was under attack that night — one of the largest oil product transfer complexes in the Baltic direction and a key logistics hub for the export of Russian fuel resources.

The Russians use this terminal to receive, store, and transship crude oil, petroleum products, fuel oil, diesel, and other cargoes. Its throughput capacity is approximately 10 million tons per year.

Ukrainian drones also targeted the main base of the Leningrad Naval Base of the Russian Baltic Fleet, Kronstadt. Russian warships are based and serviced there, and the sea approaches to St. Petersburg are also controlled from there. The Kronstadt Naval Base was already under massive drone attack in June.