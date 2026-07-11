Ukrainian military strikes 21 Russian tankers in the Azov Sea

On the night of July 11, Ukrainian units struck 21 Russian tankers in the Azov Sea — the Russians use them to transport oil to circumvent sanctions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also under attack during the night were four Russian tugboats, two dry cargo ships, and a dredger — which the Russian army uses for logistics and port support.

This morning it became known that in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked four ships in the Taganrog Bay. According to Governor Yuri Slyusar, one of them was a tanker carrying methanol. The attack damaged them.