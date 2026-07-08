The Defense Forces hit two refineries, six tankers, and Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia

On the night of July 8, the defense forces struck two refineries, six tankers, and the Borisoglebsk airfield in the Voronezh region of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff.

Explosions and a fire were recorded at the Saratov Oil Refinery after the attack. The facilityʼs design capacity is approximately 7 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, which are used, in particular, for military logistics.

Ukrainian military also struck the TAIF-NK refinery in Nizhny Kamsk (Tatarstan). The facility consists of a refinery, a gasoline plant, and a heavy residue processing complex. The design capacity of the oil refining enterprise is over 7 million tons per year. Taking into account all types of raw materials, it exceeds 8 million tons.

In addition, 6 tankers of the shadow fleet were attacked, one of which was in the Black Sea and 5 in the Azov Sea. The vessels were involved in the military logistics of the Russian army.

Yesterday, the General Staff also struck road bridges in the Urazovo and Shelayevo districts of the Belgorod region of Russia. The facilities are also used for military logistics.

The Commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, reported the day before that Ukrainian troops attacked nine tankers of the Russian shadow fleet in the Azov Sea on the night of July 8.

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