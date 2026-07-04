Russia is preparing a provocation to undermine relations between Poland and Ukraine — “documents” about the Volyn tragedy will be published tomorrow

Russia has stepped up information operations to spoil the already tense relations between Poles and Ukrainians. Russian bot activity has already been noticed in Poland, and on July 5, FSB may publish fake documents about the Volyn tragedy to provoke a new conflict.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Polandʼs Minister-Coordinator of Intelligence Services Tomasz Siemoniak said that Russia is using troll farms, botnets and other tools of information warfare. They are spreading manipulative posts and speculation around historical topics to divide Poles and Ukrainians.

Previously, Polish law enforcement officers had already recorded Russiaʼs attempts to organize and finance measures to destabilize the situation in the country.

In addition, the Central Intelligence Agency warned of a new FSB provocation. According to them, on July 5, the Russian special service plans to publish fake documents about the events of World War II, namely the Volyn tragedy. After that, Russian state media and bot networks are expected to actively disseminate this information.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko noted that the director of the Russian FSB Alexander Bortnikov is currently personally responsible for Russian information operations aimed at creating a split between Poland and Ukraine.