Media: Poland will not react sharply to the creation of the Ukrainian National Pantheon yet — they will wait for the list of names

The Polish government does not plan to react prematurely to Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs draft law on the creation of the Ukrainian National Pantheon. Warsaw will wait for the final version of the project and the list of names.

This is reported by the Polish media Onet, citing sources.

Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the creation of the Ukrainian National Pantheon on June 28. It will be a nationwide place of remembrance, honoring the most outstanding Ukrainians who made historical contributions to the independence and development of Ukraine, to the nation, the army, culture, art, science, sports, the development of civil society and religion. The Polish government believes that a quick reaction will only increase the degree of controversy.

"It makes no sense to summon the ambassador or send a note at this point. We cannot allow the Ukrainians to provoke us," said a senior Polish official.

According to Onet, the final list of those honored in Ukraine will be crucial — if people connected to the Volyn tragedy and the murders of Polish civilians are included, Poland may react sharply. In such a scenario, political pressure from the Polish right-wing opposition and part of society will be very strong.

"I donʼt want to name specific names that would be unacceptable to us now, but we are already receiving signals that Stepan Bandera could be on the list. This would be critical news for our relations," a source in the Polish government said.

Poland has several options for how to respond to the "undesirable" names on the list of Ukrainian national pantheon. In particular, in Warsaw, the argument about Ukraineʼs membership in the EU is often heard. They are sure that Kyiv should honestly discuss its complex history, agree on further exhumations and show respect for the victims.

However, Poland will not block Ukraineʼs support in the war with Russia, because "this is a line that Warsaw does not intend to cross yet".

However, Warsaw may see a deterioration in relations between the countries, fewer contacts at the highest level, or it may advocate tougher conditions in negotiations on Ukraineʼs future in the EU.