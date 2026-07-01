Media: Poland will not react sharply to the creation of the Ukrainian National Pantheon yet — they will wait for the list of names

The Polish government does not plan to react prematurely to Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs draft law on the creation of the Ukrainian National Pantheon. Warsaw will wait for the final version of the project and the list of names.
This is reported by the Polish media Onet, citing sources.
Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the creation of the Ukrainian National Pantheon on June 28. It will be a nationwide place of remembrance, honoring the most outstanding Ukrainians who made historical contributions to the independence and development of Ukraine, to the nation, the army, culture, art, science, sports, the development of civil society and religion. The Polish government believes that a quick reaction will only increase the degree of controversy.
"It makes no sense to summon the ambassador or send a note at this point. We cannot allow the Ukrainians to provoke us," said a senior Polish official.
According to Onet, the final list of those honored in Ukraine will be crucial — if people connected to the Volyn tragedy and the murders of Polish civilians are included, Poland may react sharply. In such a scenario, political pressure from the Polish right-wing opposition and part of society will be very strong.
"I donʼt want to name specific names that would be unacceptable to us now, but we are already receiving signals that Stepan Bandera could be on the list. This would be critical news for our relations," a source in the Polish government said.
Poland has several options for how to respond to the "undesirable" names on the list of Ukrainian national pantheon. In particular, in Warsaw, the argument about Ukraineʼs membership in the EU is often heard. They are sure that Kyiv should honestly discuss its complex history, agree on further exhumations and show respect for the victims.
However, Poland will not block Ukraineʼs support in the war with Russia, because "this is a line that Warsaw does not intend to cross yet".
However, Warsaw may see a deterioration in relations between the countries, fewer contacts at the highest level, or it may advocate tougher conditions in negotiations on Ukraineʼs future in the EU.
Deterioration of relations between Ukraine and Poland
On May 26, Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree awarding the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the honorary title "named after the Heroes of UPA". The document states that this was done "to restore the historical traditions of the national army".
This decision by the Ukrainian president caused outrage among Poles. And on June 19, incumbent President Karol Nawrocki stripped Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle, Polandʼs highest state award, which he had been awarded by former Polish President Andrzej Duda. Zelensky later sent his order to Poland via “Nova Post”.
After that, three former Ukrainian presidents: Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko, and Petro Poroshenko, refused the order. Also, the head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Foreign Ministry Andriy Sybiha, and former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, refused their other Polish awards.
Former Polish Sejm member Piotr Vogler also refused the Golden Cross of Merit. He called President Nawrockiʼs actions a "nightmare".
At the same time, Polish politicians began to refuse Ukrainian state awards. In particular, former Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak and former Polish Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński announced this decision.
Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki transferred the Ukrainian Order of Yaroslav the Wise, which he received from Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, to the Museum of Memory of the Victims of the Volyn Tragedy in Chelm, Poland.
Author: Khrystyna Pitsuriak
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