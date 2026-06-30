Syrsky: Russian military may launch an offensive on Chernihiv region from Bryansk region

Russia may be preparing offensive actions in northern Ukraine — from the territory of the Bryansk region to the Chernihiv region. Ukraine is preparing for such a scenario.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said this in an interview with TSN.

Syrsky says that Putin has ordered the Russian General Staff to consider various options for an offensive operation, including from Belarus, to capture Kyiv and other territories. However, Syrsky himself considers an offensive from Belarus less likely.

"Given recent events, I think that the leadership of Belarus will not dare to use its own territory, give it to the aggressor for use, and as a springboard for conducting an offensive operation," says Syrsky.

At the same time, according to him, the most realistic direction of a possible offensive is the north of Ukraine — Chernihiv region, where Russian troops can operate from the Bryansk region. The Ukrainian command takes into account such risks and is preparing for different scenarios, says Syrsky.

He separately noted that with a new offensive, the Russians want to try to stretch the front line and pull Ukrainian troops back from the east and south.

The commander-in-chief also said that the repeaters in Belarus, which help Russia control drone attacks on Ukraine in real time, have not yet been dismantled. According to Syrsky, one of the repeaters was turned on on June 29, but the Russians will not turn them on again.