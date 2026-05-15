Zelensky: Russians are persuading Lukashenko to enter the war and are preparing an attack on the Presidentʼs Office

The Russians continue their attempts to drag Belarus into a war against Ukraine and are planning missile and drone strikes on Ukraineʼs "decision-making centers".

Zelensky wrote about this after a meeting with the heads of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR), the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to Ukrainian sources, there have been additional contacts between the Russians and the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Ukraine has details of the conversation between Russia and Belarus. The Russians aim to convince Lukashenko to join new Russian aggressive operations.

In particular, Russia is considering plans for operations in the directions south and north of Belarus — either in the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction or against one of the NATO countries. Zelensky instructed the Defense Forces of Ukraine to strengthen the relevant direction and present a response plan, which will be considered at the General Staff.

The GUR specialists obtained documents indicating that the Russians were preparing strikes on almost two dozen political centers and military facilities in Ukraine. Zelensky published satellite photos of the Russians with captions, which depict the building of the Presidentʼs Office and the presidential dacha.

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