Zelensky: Repeaters for Russian “Shaheds” have not been working in Belarus for two days

Since June 22, repeaters for Russian strike drones have stopped working in Belarus. It is currently unknown whether they have been dismantled or not, but the repeaters are not working.

The President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters about this after reports from the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and intelligence.

The appearance of repeaters on the territory of Belarus, which guide Russian drones, became known in February 2026. They especially helped the Russians attack the western regions of Ukraine.

On June 19, Zelensky gave the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko a week to remove equipment along the border for guiding Russian strikes on Ukraine.

The media outlet of the Belarusian border region of Gomel “Flagstock” wrote today, June 24, that no Russian drone flights have been recorded along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border for three days. Back in late spring and early summer, such flights were widespread.

Threat from Belarus

On April 17, Zelensky said that roads to Ukrainian territory and artillery positions were being built on the Belarusian border. On May 2, Zelensky said that Ukraine had “recorded quite specific activity” from Belarus on the border, but assured that everything was being recorded and monitored.

Already on May 15, the President of Ukraine reported that the Russians were continuing their attempts to drag Belarus into a war against Ukraine and were planning missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian "decision-making centers".

In particular, Russia is considering plans for operations in the directions south and north of Belarus — either in the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction or against one of the NATO countries. Zelensky instructed the military to strengthen the relevant direction and present a response plan.

On May 18, Belarus began joint nuclear weapons exercises with Russia. It later emerged that Russia had moved nuclear munitions to Belarus as part of these exercises.

Against this backdrop, SBU reported intensified checks in northern Ukraine. The military will check citizens and cars, as well as inspect the territory to prevent sabotage.

On June 16, the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported that new UAV units would be formed on the border with Belarus in Ukraine amid the threat of an offensive.

Recall that at the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in 2022, Russian troops entered the territory of Ukraine, including from the territory of Belarus. Missile strikes on Ukrainian settlements were also carried out from its territory.

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