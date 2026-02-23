About 7 000 Ukrainians are in Russian prisons, and amplifiers for “Shaheds” have appeared in Belarus. Zelenskyʼs main points from the interview

About 7 000 Ukrainians are in Russian prisons, amplifiers for "Shaheds" have appeared in Belarus, and sanctions against the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and his entourage will be expanded.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the Belarusian media outlet Dzerkalo.

Military exercises and Russian weapons in Belarus

We will see how large the military exercises with the Russian Federation on the territory of Belarus will be. But when they were very massive, the offensive began. Therefore, all these are big risks for Ukraine and Belarusians.

Repeaters appeared on the territory of Belarus, which help to correct the strikes of the "Shaheds" on Ukrainian cities. Ukraine did everything to ensure that there were three or four of them. Also, cars from the Russian "Oreshnik" were brought to Belarus to scare Europe. After that, the Russians will bring all the "Oreshnik" to the territory of Belarus.

Sanctions against Lukashenko and his relations with the US

Sanctions against self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko are the first step. Work on sanctions will continue, and they will concern not only Lukashenko, but also his entourage, sons, etc.

We did not raise the issue of Lukashenko with the US, because the Americans are determined to find communication with him. However, we will get involved and talk to the US about Lukashenkoʼs support for the Russian regime.

About Ukrainians in Russian prisons

About 7 000 Ukrainians are in Russian prisons. Russian and Belarusian prisons are the same regimes, with hatred for people. The only difference is that Belarusians are in Belarus, and Ukrainians are in Russia. And they treat Ukrainians more cruelly than those political prisoners who are citizens of other states.

"We can negotiate with the Americans about Lukashenko. We are ready to help, but we always have to trade someone for someone. To liberate Belarusians, we need to find something to trade for," Zelensky noted.

On relations between Belarus and Ukraine

The best thing is for Ukraine and Belarus to be members of the EU. The Belarusian people should not start a war against Ukraine, itʼs just that the anti-European propaganda that has been operating there for many years gives only one-sided signals: that there will be restrictions on their business and development in Belarus, that prices will be high and salaries will be low, and that people will be beggars.

"If there is a free leadership that will give Belarusians freedom, that will respect the independence of Ukraine, we will certainly respect the independence of Belarus. I would really like the war to end and something to change in relations between the countries," the president said.

