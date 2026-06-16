Ukraine will form new UAV units on the border with Belarus

In particular, Territorial Defense brigades plan to increase the number of drone units. Syrsky says this will help them conduct reconnaissance more effectively, strike at the Russians, and defend their front lines.

According to Syrsky, the UAV units will be provided with the necessary weapons, equipment, and other items needed for combat missions. At the same time, the units already defending the territory in this direction will be reinforced.

On the border with Belarus, Ukraine will form new UAV units and strengthen territorial defense amid the threat of an offensive.

Threat from Belarus

On April 17, Zelensky said that roads to Ukrainian territory and artillery positions were being built on the Belarusian border. On May 2, Zelensky said that Ukraine had “recorded quite specific activity” from Belarus on the border, but assured that everything was being recorded and monitored.

Already on May 15, the President of Ukraine reported that the Russians were continuing their attempts to drag Belarus into a war against Ukraine and were planning missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian "decision-making centers".

In particular, Russia is considering plans for operations in the directions south and north of Belarus — either in the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction or against one of the NATO countries. Zelensky instructed the military to strengthen the relevant direction and present a response plan.

On May 18, Belarus began joint nuclear weapons exercises with Russia. It later emerged that Russia had moved nuclear munitions to Belarus as part of these exercises.

Against this backdrop, SBU declared intensified checks in northern Ukraine. The military will check citizens and cars, as well as inspect the territory to prevent sabotage.

Recall that at the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in 2022, Russian troops entered the territory of Ukraine, including from the territory of Belarus. Missile strikes were also carried out from its territory on Ukrainian cities and villages.

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