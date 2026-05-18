Belarus has begun joint exercises with Russia on the use of nuclear weapons

Exercises on the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support have begun in Belarus.

This was reported by the countryʼs Ministry of Defense.

They say that the purpose of the exercises is to increase the level of personnel training, test the readiness of the Airborne Forces to perform their tasks, and organize combat operations from unprepared areas.

The exercises are being conducted jointly with the Russian troops, with whom they plan to "work out the issues of delivering nuclear munitions and preparing them for use". The main focus will be on "working out issues of stealth, moving over long distances, and conducting calculations for the use of forces and means".

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense emphasized that the exercises are planned in nature, "not directed against third countries and do not pose a threat to security in the region".