Russia has likely deployed its “Oreshnik” hypersonic ballistic missiles at a former air base in eastern Belarus.

This was reported by Reuters, citing an intelligence source and two US researchers who studied “Planet Labs” satellite images.

Researchers concluded that “Oreshnik” was located at the former military airfield Krychev-6 in the Mogilev region of Belarus, 5 km from the border with Russia and approximately 180 km from Ukraine.

Analysis of satellite imagery has revealed a “rushed” construction project for a Russian strategic missile base that began in August of this year. The images show a concrete pad on the runway that was then covered with soil. Reuters adds that this could indicate a “disguised missile launch point”.

One of the key pieces of evidence in the November 19 photo is a “military rail cargo transshipment point”, surrounded by a protective fence, to which missiles, their mobile launchers, and other components could have been delivered by train.

Researchers say they are 90% certain that the “Oreshnik” was the one captured in the satellite images. According to a Reuters source, their assessment coincides with the conclusions of American intelligence.

The agency noted that the “Oreshnik” missiles can carry a nuclear warhead and fly up to 5 500 km. Experts believe that by deploying such weapons in Belarus, Russia is trying to influence NATO countries and deter them from supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine.

On November 21, 2024, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine for the first time with an experimental medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik." The strike then fell in Dnipro.

In January 2025, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko reported that Belarus would soon receive the “Oreshnik” missile system from Russia. According to him, initially there would be ten missile systems, but later their number could be increased.

The fact that the system was deployed in Belarus became known in December 2025. On December 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine knows exactly where in Belarus “Oreshnik” will be deployed and is passing this information on to partners.

