Putin declared an attack on Dnipro “with the latest medium-range system”. The missile was called “experimental” in the USA

In an address to the Russians on the evening of November 21, Putin stated that Russia struck the Dnipro with an alleged "newest medium-range system" called "Oreshnik", namely a ballistic missile with non-nuclear hypersonic equipment. American officials believe that the Russian Federation used an "experimental" medium-range ballistic missile.

According to Putin, the Russian military allegedly targeted the “Pivdenmash” plant in Dnipro with this missile. He called it an "answer" to the fact that the Russian Federation was hit with Western weapons.

Meanwhile, the British government notes that Russia attacked the Ukrainian city of Dnipro with a "ballistic missile" with a "range of several thousand kilometers", marking the first time Moscow has used such a specific type of weapon since the start of a full-scale war.

"This is another example of reckless behaviour on the part of Russia, which only strengthens our determination to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Prime Minister Keir Starmerʼs spokesman said during the briefing, reports CNN.

The US believes that Russia probably only has "a handful of these experimental missiles." They also added that Ukraine has withstood "countless attacks" from Russia, including missiles with "much larger warheads" than the medium-range ballistic missile launched on Dnipro.

What happened

On the morning of November 21, the Russians attacked Dnipro. A rehabilitation center for people with disabilities, a boiler house, an enterprise and private houses were destroyed. Two people are injured.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russians hit the city with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), as well as an Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles. The Air Force believes that the ICBM was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, the Air Force did not provide any other details.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the strike on Dnipro and stated that all the characteristics — speed, altitude — of an intercontinental ballistic missile. However, the examination is still ongoing.

The West has not yet confirmed the use of the intercontinental ballistic missile of the Russian Federation, writes ABC News with reference to an anonymous official. The publicationʼs source assumes that the Russians used a ballistic missile to attack Dnipro — its type is not specified. Reuters also wrote that it was not an intercontinental ballistic missile, but an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.