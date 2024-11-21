Zelensky on the strike on the Dnipro: All the characteristics of the missile indicate that it was an intercontinental ballistic missile

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the citizens and commented on the Dnipro attack by the Russian Armed Forces this morning, November 21.

"Today there was a new Russian missile. It has all the characteristics — the speed and altitude — of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Examinations are now underway. It is obvious that Putin is using Ukraine as a testing ground," the head of state said.

In the morning, the Russians attacked Dnipro. A rehabilitation center for people with disabilities, a boiler house, an enterprise and private houses were destroyed. Two people are injured. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russians struck with an intercontinental ballistic missile. It was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, no other details were provided by the Air Force.

The enemy also hit Dnipro with an Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles. The Air Defense shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles. As noted, the missiles that could not be shot down "did not cause significant consequences."

The West has not yet confirmed the use of the intercontinental ballistic missile of the Russian Federation, writes ABC News with reference to an anonymous official. The publicationʼs source assumes that the Russians used a ballistic missile to attack Dnipro — its type is not specified.

On the morning of November 21, Russia massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region, reported the Regional State Administration. In Kryvyi Rih, the administrative building, residential buildings and cars were damaged. 26 people were injured, ten are in hospital, two of them are in serious condition.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.