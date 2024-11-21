Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih — there are victims, among them children

On the morning of November 21, Russian troops attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. At least 15 victims are now known.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

Among the injured are two teenagers: a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized, and a 16-year-old boy was helped on the spot. In total, there are nine people in the hospital now.

In the city, the administrative building was partially destroyed, residential high-rise buildings were damaged. It is not yet known what exactly the Russians hit with.

On the morning of November 21, Russian troops hit Dnipro with missiles — two victims are known there. Damaged businesses and critical infrastructure. Presumably, during this attack, the Russians used an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.

