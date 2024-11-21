During the morning attack on November 21, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Businesses and critical infrastructure on the Dnipro were attacked with an intercontinental ballistic missile, an Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles. Air defense shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Information about victims and victims has not yet been received. The Air Force noted that the missiles that failed to shoot down "did not cause significant consequences.”

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Serhiy Lysak says that an industrial enterprise was damaged in Dnipro, and two fires broke out.

According to the mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov, the Russians damaged the rehabilitation center for people with disabilities. The boiler house was destroyed, and windows were broken in the building of the rehabilitation center.

What preceded

The day before, on November 20, social networks spread information about an allegedly "particularly massive" missile attack on Ukraine. Some embassies in Kyiv, including the US, temporarily suspended work due to security threats.

A number of media and Telegram channels spread rumors about the possible launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile RS-26 "Rubizh". However, Ukrainian intelligence refuted this fake, noting that the messages contained typical grammatical errors characteristic of Russiaʼs psychological operation. Ukrainians were urged to trust only official sources, not to ignore alarm signals and not to panic.

