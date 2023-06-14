Lukashenko indormed that Belarus has started receiving Russian tactical nuclear weapons

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko informed that his country had begun receiving Russian tactical nuclear weapons. Some samples, he said, are three times more powerful than the atomic bombs that the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Reuters writes about it.

"We have missiles and bombs that we received from Russia," Lukashenko said in an interview with the Russian propaganda channel "Russia-1".

He also noted that Belarus has numerous nuclear storage facilities left over from the Soviet era, and it has restored five to six of them. According to Lukashenko, he did not just ask the Russian dictator Putin for weapons, but "demanded" them.

"We have always been a target. They [the West] want to tear us apart from 2020. No one has ever fought against a nuclear country — a country that has nuclear weapons," he noted.