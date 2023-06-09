Putin informed that they will start deploying Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus in July

The deployment of Russian nuclear weapons will begin in Belarus immediately after the preparation of facilities for them is completed on July 7-8.

This was stated by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

On May 25, Putin stated that Russia plans to finish building a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus on July 1 and has already handed over the Iskander missile complex capable of carrying such weapons to the Belarusian army.

On the same day, Lukashenko said that the transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus had already begun.

"It was necessary to prepare storage places and other things. We did it all. Therefore, the transfer of nuclear ammunition began. It has already started," he noted.