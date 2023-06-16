Putin said that the first tactical nuclear charges are already in Belarus. Russiaʼs arsenal will not shrink

Russian President Putin said that Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO countries. And part of it — the first tactical nuclear charges — has already been delivered to Belarus.

He was quoted by the Russian media.

At the same time, Putin said that Russia is supposedly being "inclined" to reduce its nuclear arsenal, but it is not going to do so. The head of the Russian Federation also repeated that he would "theoretically" use nuclear weapons in the event of an existential threat to the state.

Meanwhile, NATO, the United States and other owners of nuclear weapons did not record the transfer of Russian weapons to Belarus. At least it wasnʼt reported.