Zelensky: Ukraine has recorded “specific activity” from Belarus on the border

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine "recorded quite specific activity" from Belarus on the border.

The president reported this in a telegram.

According to Zelensky, everything is being recorded and monitored, and if necessary, Ukraine will react, because it is ready to protect its people and sovereignty.

The day before, monitoring channels reported the detection of two Belarusian helicopters on the border near the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

Information about a possible attack on Ukraine by Belarus has been appearing online for a long time. On April 23, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov assured that Ukrainian intelligence agencies are monitoring the situation in Belarus and that “nothing will happen suddenly” for Ukraine.