Zelensky said that roads to Ukraine are being built in Belarus and artillery positions are being established

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the situation in the war.

Zelensky wrote about its results on social media.

In his report, Syrsky mentioned Belarus. There, on the border with Ukraine, roads are being built to Ukrainian territory and artillery positions are being set up. The Ukrainian leadership believes that Russia is once again trying to drag Belarus into a war against Ukraine.

Zelensky instructed the relevant channels to warn the Belarusian leadership about Ukraineʼs readiness to defend itself, and also mentioned the US operation to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"The nature and consequences of recent events in Venezuela should deter the leadership of Belarus from making mistakes," he said.