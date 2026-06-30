The Czech Republic is proposing to deprive President Volodymyr Zelensky of the highest state award, following the example of Poland.

This is what České noviny writes about.

The right-wing populist party SPD proposed to strip Zelensky of the Order of the White Lion because the Ukrainian president named the SSO unit after the "Heroes of UPA".

"We cannot remain silent when our highest state order is worn by a person who names military units after Nazi monsters," said SPD faction representative Jindřich Reichl.

The party plans to bring the issue up for discussion in the government and appeal to Czech President Petr Pavel. However, opposition MPs are criticizing the idea.

The SPD is an openly pro-Russian, populist, and anti-immigrant force. The party is categorically against any aid to Ukraine. Its leader, Tomio Okamura, often repeats theses that resemble Russian propaganda.