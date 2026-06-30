Russian and Belarusian athletes allowed to compete in international figure skating competitions — with “neutral” status

The ban on participation in international team competitions for the 2026-2027 season has been lifted for Russian and Belarusian skaters. They will compete as "neutral" athletes.
This is stated in a statement by the International Skating Union (ISU)
The ISU Council took into account the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee published in December 2025 and May 2026, and also took into account "changes in the Olympic movement and different approaches from other international sports federations".
It also took into account the experience of neutral athletes participating in the Winter Olympics, which "went without any related incidents". The International Skating Union added that it would review the conditions at its events from time to time and reintroduce or tighten restrictions as necessary.
- On March 28, 2023, the International Olympic Committee allowed Russians to compete in “neutral” status — without a flag, anthem, or national symbols. The exceptions were active servicemen of the Russian army and athletes who supported the war.
- At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Russians and Belarusians were allowed to compete only in individual sports. At this year’s Winter Olympics, 13 “neutral” Russians competed.
- In January 2026, the World Taekwondo Federation allowed athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus to compete under their flags, and in April the International Aquatics Federation joined the decision.
- The International Wrestling Federation, the European Gymnastics Federation, the International Fencing Federation, and the International Weightlifting Federation joined in this decision.
- On May 7, 2026, the International Olympic Committee recommended lifting all restrictions on Belarusian athletes — that is, returning them with the Belarusian flag and anthem.
Author: Khrystyna Pitsuriak
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