Russian and Belarusian athletes allowed to compete in international figure skating competitions — with “neutral” status

The ban on participation in international team competitions for the 2026-2027 season has been lifted for Russian and Belarusian skaters. They will compete as "neutral" athletes.

This is stated in a statement by the International Skating Union (ISU)

The ISU Council took into account the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee published in December 2025 and May 2026, and also took into account "changes in the Olympic movement and different approaches from other international sports federations".

It also took into account the experience of neutral athletes participating in the Winter Olympics, which "went without any related incidents". The International Skating Union added that it would review the conditions at its events from time to time and reintroduce or tighten restrictions as necessary.