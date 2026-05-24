Russian gymnasts finally allowed to compete in international competitions — decision supported by the European Gymnastics Federation

The European Gymnastics Federation also allowed Russian and Belarusian representatives to compete in international competitions with a flag and anthem.

This was reported by the organizationʼs press service.

The statement said that the organization will comply with the decision of the International Gymnastics Federation and lift the sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes.

At the time, the International Federation announced that the decision applies to the following sports: artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, sports acrobatics, and sports aerobics.

This was preceded by the fact that on May 7, the International Olympic Committee recommended that sports associations lift restrictions on Belarusian representatives and allow them to compete in international competitions under the national flag.

Russian gymnasts have not competed internationally since 2022. The federation later allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in tournaments from 2024, but in a neutral status without the use of national symbols.

At that time, Russian gymnasts refused to participate and did not get a chance to qualify for the Olympics in Paris. But in June 2025, Russia abandoned the boycott and returned its athletes and judges to international competitions.

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