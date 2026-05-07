The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) no longer recommends any restrictions on the participation of Belarusian athletes in competitions. This means that the IOC recommends the return of Belarusian athletes under their flag and anthem, as well as allowing Belarus to host international sporting events.

This was reported on the IOC website.

However, this decision is only a recommendation. The final decision rests with the international sports federations.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine expressed a categorical protest against this decision. They recalled that over four years, Russia, with the support of Belarus, has destroyed hundreds of sports facilities in Ukraine, killed more than 600 athletes and coaches, and the National Olympic Committee of Belarus is headed by Viktor Lukashenko, the son of self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko.