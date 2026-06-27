The International Weightlifting Federation has lifted sanctions on all athletes from Russia and Belarus

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has lifted sanctions on athletes of all age categories from Russia and Belarus.

This is stated in the IWF statement.

It says that the decision was influenced by the IOCʼs recommendations on the principles of neutrality in sports. Previously, sanctions were lifted for weightlifters in the youth and junior age groups from the Russian Federation and Belarus.

On December 11, 2025, IOC advised the governing bodies of sports organizations to allow youth teams and athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags and anthems.