The International Wrestling Federation has lifted all sanctions on Russia and Belarus

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has completely lifted sanctions on Russia and Belarus and allowed representatives of these countries to compete in all age categories under their flags.

This was reported by the UWW press service.

Wrestlers will be able to compete in uniforms with the initials RUS and BLR, and their anthems will be played at the awards ceremony.

Russia was suspended from the competition from March 2022 to April 2023, after which the athletes competed in "neutral status". In September 2025, sanctions against Russia and Belarus were eased, and in January 2026, the organization allowed wrestlers from the two countries in the U23 age group to compete under their flags.

On December 11, 2025, IOC advised the governing bodies of sports organizations to allow youth teams and athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags and anthems.

Already in January 2026, the World Taekwondo Federation allowed athletes from these countries to compete under their flags, and in April, the International Aquatics Federation joined the decision.

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