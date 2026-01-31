The World Taekwondo Federation allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under national flags

The World Taekwondo Federation (World Taekwondo) has allowed Russian and Belarusian junior and adult athletes to compete under national flags.

The organizationʼs Council made the corresponding decision on January 31 during a meeting in Fujairah, UAE.

As noted, the decision took effect immediately and was adopted after a similar step by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

At the same time, World Taekwondo emphasized that a number of restrictions remain in place: international competitions cannot be held on the territory of Russia, and representatives of the authorities of Russia and Belarus will not be issued accreditation for tournaments.

On December 11, 2025, the IOC advised the governing bodies of sports organizations to allow youth teams and athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags and anthems. At the same time, IOC President Kirsty Coventry stated that Russians would compete at the Olympic Games only in a neutral status.

On March 28, 2023, the IOC allowed Russians to compete in a "neutral" status — without a flag, anthem, or national symbols. The exceptions were active servicemen of the Russian army and athletes who supported the war.

At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Russians and Belarusians were allowed to compete only in individual sports. The Russians will not compete at the 2026 Olympic Games under their flag, even if Ukraine and the Russian Federation conclude a peace agreement.

