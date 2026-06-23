The Order of the White Eagle, which Volodymyr Zelensky returned to Poland, will be kept in a special vault for life and will never be awarded to anyone again.

This was stated by the spokesman of the President of Poland Rafal Leskiewicz, Polsat reports.

"It goes to a repository, where it will be stored with dignity and respect, because this is the highest and most important Polish state award. It will not be awarded to anyone again. The certificate loses its validity, so the order, together with the certificate, goes to the repository of the Office of the President," the spokesman for the head of state explained.

Leskevych says that the Ukrainian side tried to contact Karol Nawrockiʼs office, but the telephone conversation between the presidents never took place — Zelensky allegedly refused it.

"The Ukrainian side did indeed try to establish contact with the Office of the President twice. First, there was an attempt to organize a telephone conversation. This was the initiative of the Ukrainian side. In the end, this telephone conversation did not take place because President Zelensky did not want to talk to President Karol Nawrocki," Leskevych explained.

At the same time, he assures that the decision to strip Zelensky of the order is not directed against Ukrainians, and Russia remains an enemy of Ukraine and all of free Europe. At the same time, Warsaw believes that it was Zelensky who caused the crisis, because he "became a hostage to this political situation".