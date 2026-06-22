The head of the International Policy Bureau of the Office of the President of Poland Marcin Przydach stated that the Ukrainian side has postponed the meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

This is reported by the Polish publication Tvn24.

Przydach claims that during the visit of the head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, who was visiting Poland, the parties agreed on a telephone conversation between the leaders of the two countries.

Further, according to Przydach, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to hold telephone talks. Instead, the Ukrainian side proposed a meeting between the presidents of Poland and Ukraine.

After that, the place and date of the meeting were determined (Przydach does not specify whether this was purely a proposal from Poland or an agreement between Warsaw and Kyiv). After that, Ukraine postponed the meeting to another, more distant date.

“Therefore, it should be concluded that the Ukrainian side was not interested in a real discussion with the Polish president,” he said.

When asked by Babel, the press center of the Office of the President replied that there was no agreed date for the meeting between the parties.

Zelensky said in an interview with TSN on June 21 that he had suggested that Polish President Karol Nawrotski meet. In response, Nawrocki said that “Ukraine has no place in Europe, because it is bad for the Polish farmer”.

Zelensky and Nawrocki were also expected to attend a conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which is scheduled to take place in Gdansk on June 25-26.

However, according to Przydach, Nawrocki did not receive an invitation: “The president does not attend an event to which he was not invited by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Neither does any of his subordinates”.